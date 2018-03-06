Locally owned Sentry Windows & Doors has announced the opening of two new locations as well as an aggressive strategic growth plan for the family-owned and operated business.

The company was established in 2013 as a retail outlet with a team of three and, after three expansion-related moves and the addition of door manufacturing capabilities, now has 35 members on their team.

In mid-February, Sentry opened a second retail location in Cambridge, and will be opening a third location in SACWAL Flooring Centres Plaza in Chatham this month.

As part of a 15 year strategic plan, they plan to have a presence in every province in Canada by 2032.

Company founders Ken & Tamar Sherman say the company’s success over the past five years has reinforced their belief that they can make Sentry Windows and Doors a national brand.

“Sentry is serving a niche residential renovation market with trained, certified and trusted team of passionate people that live our core principles,” Ken Sherman said. “We’ve already built loyalty and name recognition through a customer-oriented approach to providing high quality custom doors and windows. As we focus on expansion, that customer approach won’t change, it will intensify.”

As a component of its growth strategy, Sentry is undergoing a rebranding campaign through Windsor-based Douglas Marketing Group that includes an enhanced website, radio and television advertising and “Sherman” the new Sentry Windows & Doors mascot to serve as a symbol not only of the company but its commitment to the community.

“Since the beginning, we have made a commitment to be an active part of the communities we serve, whether through supporting Habitat for Humanity, Rotary International or other activities. Being considered a community partner is part of our values,” said Sherman, who grew up in Windsor and now lives in Amherstberg with his wife Tamar and four children. “The mascot will serve as a visual reminder of that partnership.”