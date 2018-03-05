FASTSIGNS of Windsor received the “Show Us How You Care” Award for the second year in a row at their 2018 annual convention.

This award recognizes franchisees who demonstrate significant charitable giving efforts in their communities throughout the year. In conjunction with the award, a donation of $1,000 was made on behalf of FASTSIGNS of Windsor to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

“Since opening our business 17 years ago, we’ve always considered community involvement and charitable works to be as important to us as being successful in business,” said Co-owner Jackie Raymond. “We believe that we should live a life of service. Our entire team at FASTSIGNS of Windsor shares a ‘pay it forward’ attitude that shapes our company’s culture.”

Community organizations and philanthropies FASTSIGNS of Windsor has worked with include The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, the Windsor Star, Forest Glade Baseball League, Sparky’s Toy Drive, McHappy Day and the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, among other fundraising events and school groups. Additionally, in 2017, FASTSIGNS of Windsor held a Celebration of Giving campaign that resulted in raising nearly $1,500, which was donated to the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee and the Downtown Mission of Windsor.

Co-owner Donna Bilodeau added, “We are truly grateful for the opportunities to be involved in our community and the tremendous support from our customers for making it all possible.”