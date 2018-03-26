Leamington OPP have arrested a 19-year-old for drunk driving.

Officers observed a tan coloured Jeep travelling southbound on Essex County Road 33 in Leamington. Police say the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and then made an erratic turn.

Officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle and several empty bottles of beer were located inside the vehicle.

The officer issued a roadside screening test to the driver, which the driver failed.

Cornelio Knelssen, age 19 of Leamington, was arrested and charged with exceeding 80mg blood alcohol content.