A 28-year-old man from the Republic of Honduras has been charged with sexual assault in Leamington .

OPP say that around 5am on March 4th, 2018 a female reported to them she had been sexually assaulted by a male stranger.

The male had fled on foot prior to police arrival, but through investigation the suspect was identified and arrested a short time later.

Luis Padilla Garcia was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to appear in a Leamington court on March 29th, 2018 to answer to the charge.