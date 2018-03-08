This Sunday, the Town of LaSalle will celebrate ten years of the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Since it opened, thousands of people have visited the Vollmer Complex to take part in swimming, skating, soccer, baseball, fitness classes, programs, rentals and more.

Sundays celebrations take place from 1pm to 3:30pm and include activities for every age. You can find a complete schedule on the towns website.

The fun continues throughout the week of March Break with free skating and swimming.

Free recreation skating takes place from Monday, March 12th to Friday, March 16th from 2pm to 4pm. Free swimming takes place from Monday, March 12th to Sunday, March 18th from 1pm to 3pm and also on Friday, March 16th from 7pm to 9pm. Pre-registration for skating and swimming is strongly recommended by calling 519-969-7771, ext. 0 or online at www.lasalle.ca.