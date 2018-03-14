A Lakeshore man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident.

OPP say that around 8am on March 9th, 2018 they received a call from a driver on the 401 who told them they were being followed by another vehicle that was tailgating and driving erratically.

Frequent attempts over several kilometers to evade the suspect were reportedly unsuccessful. The two vehicles left the highway travelling towards St. Joachim.

Police located and stopped the suspect vehicle on County Road 42 near County Road 27.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Lakeshore showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and fail or refuse to provide breath sample.

His vehicle has been impounded and driver’s licence suspended.