Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Hello!!! My name in Tanner. I am a very curious boy who loves playing with my squeaky toys and hanging out with my people. I thoroughly enjoy the company of other dogs and I’m even good with children. I need to be introduced to people slowly as I am still unsure of strangers but, once I know they aren’t trying to hurt me, I will thrive on being held and cuddled. I tend to whine and jump when I am super excited about something, but then I soon calm down. I am very nervous with new things and sounds. I let you know that I’m unsure by flicking my ears back and straightening my tail. I like to do this little army crawl whenever I can, especially on grass!! I am a little bit on the active side, so I love running in the fenced in backyard and playing fetch I one of my favourite past times. I’m an outdoors kind of guy, so if given the option that’s where I prefer to spend the majority of my time. Enjoying a nice sunbath and crawling around in the grass, can you blame me? I’m just trying to protect my foster mommy. Oh by the way, I am house trained! I have not had an accident in the house yet! I must say…I really dislike being in the crate, but I tend to chew things when I am home alone so I guess it’s safer for me to be in there for the short periods that I’m alone. Did I mention that I LOVEEE car rides? At the end of the day (or any ime really) I am deep down just big suck who loves to be held and cuddled. You can always find me near the person I love and trust. My foster mom says I’m spoiled because I get to sleep in a queen size bed, right next to her. I can’t do too many tricks yet, so I need someone patient and willing to teach me. I’m told I’m very smart and a fast learner though. OH! I almost forgot, I love those Cesar Softie treats, and greenies! They are my favourite!!!! If you think that I would make a good addition to your family, please complete an application at www.scarescue.org.

*requires fully fenced in yard no electronic fence will be accepted

*requires either another dog and/or kids 7 years or older in the home.