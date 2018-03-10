Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Dear Humans,

I am writing to hire a human(s), to become my longtime employee (don’t worry, I’m an extremely flexible boss and will offer a lot of benefits in return for your loyalty!).

Here is a little bit about me, I am a gorgeous muted calico around 2-3 years old and, hidden beneath my shy demeanour is a heart of gold longing for a chance to be somebody’s baby girl. I recently had a litter of beautiful kittens who have all found a purr-manent place to lay their heads at night and, even though I miss being a nurturing Mom, I’m hoping that someone can take me in and nurture me… I really hope you agree that it’s my turn to be pampered and cared for.

I know I need to be completely honest with you folks before you apply for this much-coveted position. I am a little shy and slow to warm up to new people (you don’t want someone jumping in paws first do you?) but, once I do and you make me feel safe and loved I just might sidle up for some sweet cuddles… the slower and quieter the cuddle, the more I will feel safe and relaxed.

Here’s a little about the qualifications and attributes of the human(s) I am hoping to hire for the most important position I’ll ever fill! Ideally, I am looking for someone who is patient and understanding of my shy nature. I want someone who is full of love and, perhaps, has another cat as I tend to do well with the emotional support of a feline friend. I am not too sure about dogs but have recently met some children and they kind of scared me. So, given my cautious nature, I would likely thrive in a quieter household with one or two adults and another kitty to tussle with.

If you want to send in your resume for me to take a peak, please visit Second Chance Animal Rescue’s web site at http://www.scarescue.org/ and maybe, just maybe, this can be the start of a beautiful relationship.