Residential house sales were down 26.2% in February, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 641 homes were sold, compared with 845 in February 2017.

It was in the Central and Downtown area where most homes changed hands with 49 sold, followed by both East and South Windsor with 48, and Fountain Bleu/Forest Glade saw 28 homes sold.

In the county, both Amherstburg and Lakeshore were the most popular areas with 38 houses sold, Leamington saw 37 and Kingsville had 30.

Sales year to date are down 21.80% over the first two months of 2017.