Wednesday March 21st, 2018

Posted at 8:28pm

County News
The Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning to carry out a low complexity prescribed burn at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area on Thursday, March 22nd, 2018.

The burn will be conducted on approximately 5 hectares (12 acres) of tallgrass prairie grassland, and will be carried out by hand ignition by professional staff who are trained and certified in fire behaviour and control.

Ignition will begin sometime after 12pm with the entire process taking approximately three hours.

