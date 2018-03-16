The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has re-launched the Windsor & Essex County Living Wage Certification Program.

The program, formerly operated by Pathway to Potential encourages employers to pay a living wage and formally recognizing those that choose to do so.

The 2018 Living Wage for Windsor-Essex is $14.81 per hour.

Officials point out that a living wage is different from the minimum wage. The living wage is based on the real cost of goods and services in a community. Earning a living wage can help people reach their health and well-being goals in the face of rising costs and increase opportunities to take part in social and community activities.

For employers, paying a living wage may lead to improved productivity, increased employee loyalty, and decreased costs associated with absent staff, training, and recruitment. Paying a living wage is one way employers can show the community that they are a socially-minded business. Certified Living Wage employers recognize that paying a living wage is an investment in a strong local economy and a healthy community.

The online application is now open and all Windsor-Essex County employers are encouraged to apply through the Health Unit website. All local Living Wage Certified employers will be recognized at the annual Gord Smith Healthy Workplace and Bike Friendly Awards Breakfast in October. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis, however to be recognized this year, employers must apply to be a Certified Living Wage Employer before June 29th, 2018.

For more information visit www.wechu.org/living-wage.