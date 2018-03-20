Christopher Ouellette of Harrow took a spin on the big spin wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto Tuesday afternoon to win $300,000.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for years,” shared Christopher, a married father of five. “I usually play Lotto 6/49 And Lotto Max with Encore but I play the big spin occasionally as well.”

Doing a good deed for a friend led Christopher to his lottery windfall. “I was taking care of my neighbour’s dog while he was out-of-town. When the dog food ran out, I had to run to the store to pick up more. And that’s when I spotted four THE BIG SPIN tickets on the counter – I decided to buy all of them,” smiled Christopher.

The 68-year-old scratched his tickets right in the store and then handed them over to the retailer for validation. “When one of the tickets landed on ‘big spin’ the retailer told me I had won a minimum $100,000 prize – I felt great!”

Christopher couldn’t wait to get home and share the good news with his wife of 20 years. “She didn’t believe me at first,” he laughed. “I hugged her and told her that we had to go to Toronto to do the spin!”

“We plan on spending this prize wisely,” Christopher concluded. “My wife is very happy that we can finally start building a new house.”