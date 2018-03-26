The Government of Canada is investing $5.5 million dollars into Point Pelee National Park.

The Ministry of the Environment announced Monday a plan to invest approximately $5.5 million in federal infrastructure funding, while celebrating several completed infrastructure projects, in Point Pelee National Park.

The funding will support the renewal of two popular day use areas -– the Marsh Boardwalk and the Tip area –- providing new and improved visitor experiences. The tower and stationary section of the marsh boardwalk will be refreshed, and a brand new observation tower will be erected near the tip to provide an all-new visitor experience of exceptional views of the iconic area of the park.

Similar work was recently completed on a number of other infrastructure projects in the park. Officials say repairs to the park’s breakwall will help to renew shoreline protection by replenishing the sand along the western shore and protecting fragile habitat, as well as stabilizing the trail that connects visitors to the most southern tip of mainland Canada.

Improvements to the park’s Northwest Beach area are also now complete. In addition to ensuring the restoration of the dunes, officials say this project improved services for visitors, including families, with renewed washroom and change facilities, a natural playground, and a new picnic shelter. Shoreline protection structures along the western shoreline of Point Pelee National Park have also been rehabilitated.

Parks Canada says Point Pelee experienced the largest increase in visitation of any national park in Canada thanks to free admission offered during Canada’s 150th year. From January to December 2017, Point Pelee saw an increase of 68% over the same period the year before with more than 200,000 additional visitors.

Point Pelee will celebrate the 100th anniversary of being an official national park on May 29th, 2018.