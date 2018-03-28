The pool at Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex is temporarily closed for repairs.

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” said Kenn Little, Supervisor of Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex. “Roof drainage piping over the pool area is in need of immediate repairs.”

The remainder of the facility is unaffected by the pool closure, and facility staff can direct visitors to Recreation’s other fitness and swimming options while the work is being done.

Those wishing to use an indoor pool are encouraged to use Adie Knox Herman, WFCU Centre and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The city hopes to have the work done and the pool open again on April 9th, 2018.