CenterLine Windsor, Farrow, Red Sun Farms and Electrozad Supply have been named Canada’s best managed companies.

Farrow also received Canada’s best managed companies platinum designation for the third time.

Now in its 25th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.