A flood watch has been issued for shorelines in Windsor and Essex County.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says winds out of the east/northeast at 30 kilometers with gusts to 50 kilometers pose the possibility of nearshore flooding, erosion and damaging waves.

The areas of the region most susceptible are the east limits of the City of Windsor, the towns of Tecumseh and Lakeshore on Lake St. Clair and the Eastern shorelines of Leamington and Pelee Island.