Partly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
Partly CloudyTue
4 °C
40 °F		OvercastWed
4 °C
39 °F		Partly CloudyThu
7 °C
44 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday March 20th, 2018

Posted at 1:43pm

Leamington
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Essex Region Conservation Authority reports flooding along portions of the shoreline in the Municipality of Leamington located between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

Due to continuing winds out of the northeast blowing at 30 to 40 km/hr, with gusts to 60 km/hr, flooding is presently occurring within the Cotterie Park Road area.

In the affected area, portions of the traveled road surface and private lands are covered with water. Flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves may also impact other shoreline areas today and tomorrow along the east shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park as northeast winds are predicted to continue into tomorrow morning.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.