Five local manufacturing businesses received funding from the Government of Ontario Thursday that will help to create 168 new jobs and retain 507 others.

Jahn Engineering will receive $602,456 that will go along with an additional investment of $6,024,562 from the company to create 80 new positions and retain 80 others.

Reko International will receive $1,500,000 to go along with an investment of $13,907,242 from the company. The project is creating 30 positions and retaining 200 jobs.

Technicut Tool will get a total of $661,722 supporting an additional investment of $3,749,760 from the company. The will see the creation of 10 positions and will retain 41.

Uni-Fab is going to see an investment of $585,970. That money along with an additional investment of $5,363,730 from the company will help to create 33 new jobs and retain 129.

Windsor Industrial is going to receive $185,700, supporting an additional investment of $1,671,371 from the company. The project is creating 15 positions and retaining 57.