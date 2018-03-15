ClearNow
2 °C
36 °F
Mostly CloudyThu
3 °C
38 °F		ClearFri
3 °C
37 °F		Partly CloudySat
7 °C
45 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday March 15th, 2018

Posted at 10:07am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Five local manufacturing businesses received funding from the Government of Ontario Thursday that will help to create 168 new jobs and retain 507 others.

Jahn Engineering will receive $602,456 that will go along with an additional investment of $6,024,562 from the company to create 80 new positions and retain 80 others.

Reko International will receive $1,500,000 to go along with an investment of $13,907,242 from the company. The project is creating 30 positions and retaining 200 jobs.

Technicut Tool will get a total of $661,722 supporting an additional investment of $3,749,760 from the company. The will see the creation of 10 positions and will retain 41.

Uni-Fab is going to see an investment of $585,970. That money along with an additional investment of $5,363,730 from the company will help to create 33 new jobs and retain 129.

Windsor Industrial is going to receive $185,700, supporting an additional investment of $1,671,371 from the company. The project is creating 15 positions and retaining 57.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.