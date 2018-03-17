ClearNow
Saturday March 17th, 2018

Posted at 7:38pm

Fires
Tecumseh Fire Photo

A fire in Tecumseh is out.

Fire crews were called to the 5100 block of Ure street just after 6pm Saturday and found multiple cars and trailers on fire.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

The cause is under investigation.

