

The Town of Essex’s Community Services Department has maintained its high five accreditation.

High Five is a comprehensive quality standard for organizations providing sport and recreation programs to children aged six to twelve. The Community Services Department first achieved accreditation in 2007. Since then the Town has maintained the high standards set out by HIGH FIVE®, and was successful in its second accreditation review in September of 2017.

“As one of the only municipalities in Southwestern Ontario to receive HIGH FIVE® status, this accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our Recreation and Culture staff,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Parents and guardians can be confident knowing that their kids will receive the highest standard of programming.”

The accreditation review is a lengthy process conducted by specialists from the International Standards Organization and National Quality Institute. These specialists conduct a comprehensive review of program delivery, including staff training, program assessment, and related policies and procedures.