Sisters Aline Khoury of Leamington and Diane Khoury of Windsor recently won $100,000 with Instant Boom Multiplier.

“We like to play INSTANT tickets together,” shared Diane, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque. “After missing her bus ride home, Aline decided to purchase a few Instant tickets to play as she waited for the next bus.”

Aline shared the news about their big win immediately. “She called me screaming that we had won,” Diane, 23 years old, said. “I thought it was a joke!”

The two sisters plan to pay some bills, go on vacation and purchase a car for their family. “We’ll also be going on a shopping spree together,” Diane smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street in Leamington.