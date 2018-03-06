Parsons Inc. of Markham has been selected as the Owner’s Engineer for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The $61 million contract is the first contract that the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has awarded for services related to the design-build phase of the project.

Parsons will support the owner, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, through design review, providing technical advice and monitoring and overseeing the construction activities of the private-sector partner through inspections, compliance reviews and audits.

Parsons will begin its work as Owner’s Engineer in April of this year, which is two months before the preferred proponent to build the new crossing is announced and final contractual negotiations start.

“As we finalize our procurement process to select a private-sector partner to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge project it is important that we take steps now to prepare for the start of significant construction. In addition to getting the sites ready through preparatory activities, we are getting our organization ready to manage the project with appointing Parsons as our Owner’s Engineer being our first critical step,” said André Juneau Interim Chief Executive Officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority