Monday March 12th, 2018

Posted at 2:12pm

Lakeshore
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Leamington.

OPP say that on March 2nd, 2018, they along with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, West Region Emergency Response Team , OPP K9 unit, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and uniform OPP members executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Erie Street South.

A quantity of suspected Percocet, Cocaine and Marihuana was seized. In addition, more than six thousand dollars in Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia and cellular telephones were seized.

A 23-year-old woman from Etobicoke and a 25-year-old man from Leamington are facing charges.

