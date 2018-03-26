Windsor Police are investigating a robbery of a Drouillard Road convenience store.

Police say around 4:50am on Saturday March 24th, 2018 a suspect entered the store in the 1800 block with his identity concealed with clothing.

The suspect jumped the counter and pushed the employee. He threatened that he had a weapon and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money and was last seen going north on Drouillard Road.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a male,20 to 30 years old, 5’10-6’1, with a medium build, wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.