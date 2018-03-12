A four-day enforcement blitz focusing drivers who use their cell phones while driving by Windsor police last week has resulted in 114 distracted driving charges laid.

The blitz focused on the use of an unmarred grey van driving around the city with a Windsor Police officer in the back looking for those on cell phones while driving.

The officer would take a cell phone photo of the person on their phone and radio it into other units which would then pull the vehicle over.

Police also laid 184 other provincial offences charges.