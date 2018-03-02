Last updated: Friday March 2nd, 6:34pm

The City of Windsor is selling the Downtown library to the Downtown Mission.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says that oversized building at 850 Ouellette Avenue doesn’t meet the needs of today, let alone tomorrow.

“That’s why when we were approached by the Downtown Mission with the opportunity to sell the building, we seized the offer,” said Dilkens.

The library will now begin the process to determine the new location, as well as the appropriate size to accommodate the City’s needs and the technological advances that have been made since it opened in 1972.

“The Ouellette location has served us well and has played a key role in the WPL’s nearly 125 years of history. I look forward to the future of our library system as well as seeing the building transform into a new and important community asset,” Dilkens said.

Library Administration is already working on relocation and moving plans to a temporary site that will be needed when the building is turned over to the Mission at the end of June 2019. Plans for a new library will also be worked on during that time and public input will be sought.