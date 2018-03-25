ClearNow
Sunday March 25th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

City Set To Move Ahead With Demolition Of Concord School

Demolition of the former Concord School building is set to move head. The school located at 6700 Raymond was closed on June 25th, 2010 when the new Dr. David Suzuki opened...

Harrow Resident Spins His Way To $300,000

Christopher Ouellette of Harrow took a spin on the big spin wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto Tuesday afternoon  to win $300,000. “I’ve been playing the lottery for years,”...

UPDATED: Man Dies After Being Shot By Police In Downtown Windsor

Last updated: Sunday March 25th, 1:47pm A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Windsor Police Wednesday morning. Police say the incident started at 8:05am when they were called to a complaint...

Former UWindsor Music Building To Be Demolished

The one-time bowling alley converted to the long time home of the School of Music at the corner of Wyandotte and Sunset is set to come down. The University of Windsor’s...

Two Windsor Restaurants Among Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants For A Big Night Out

Take Five Bistro (Photo from OpenTable.com) OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations has released their list of the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada for a Big Night Out. These...

New Information Released Into Police Shooting

New Information has been released by the SIU into the ongoing in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a suspect by Windsor Police on Wednesday. Investigators now say that two...

City Of Windsor’s ‘Sunshine List’ Of Those Who Made Over $100k In 2017 Released

It’s that time of the year again — ‘Sunshine List’ day where governments and organizations that receive taxpayer funding are required to disclose the names, positions, salaries and total taxable...

