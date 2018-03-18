Windsor Police photo
A four-day enforcement blitz focusing drivers who use their cell phones while driving by Windsor police last week has resulted in 114 distracted driving charges laid.
The blitz focused...
Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca
TORRID is opening up soon at Devonshire Mall.
The store features clothing for plus-size women “who want to be on-trend and wear clothing that fits impeccably.”
The popular American brand currently...
Police in Windsor are again reminding the public of the ongoing “rental scam” that targets local residents.
Police say victims have, in some cases, forwarded funds to the offender.
In one case,...
Police and fire are investigating after a woman suffered severe burns on the University of Windsor campus Tuesday.
It happened just after 12pm at the Odette School of Business.
Police say a...
The president of the University of Windsor has issued a statement after a fire on Tuesday at the Odette School of Business. That fire sent two people to hospital.
His statement...
Last updated: Sunday March 18th, 2:07pm
Tecumseh Fire crews were called to an industrial building fire in the 3900 block of Delduca Thursday morning.
First arriving units reported heavy black smoke coming...
Windsor Police are now offering online bidding for various lost or stolen items that have never been claimed.
In the past, recovered property accumulated in the police property and evidence room...
A 19-year-old Windsor woman was killed in a crash in Wallaceburg.
Chatham-Kent police say the single vehicle crash happened around 2am on Kimball Road.
They say that the vehicle was travelling southbound...
Comment With Facebook