Sunday March 18th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Dozens Of Tickets Issued To Drivers On Their Cell Phones

Windsor Police photo A four-day enforcement blitz focusing drivers who use their cell phones while driving by Windsor police last week has resulted in 114 distracted driving charges laid. The blitz focused...

Opening Soon: TORRID

Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca TORRID is opening up soon at Devonshire Mall. The store features clothing for plus-size women “who want to be on-trend and wear clothing that fits impeccably.” The popular American brand currently...

Windsor Police Warn Of Rental Scam

Police in Windsor are again reminding the public of the ongoing “rental scam” that targets local residents. Police say victims have, in some cases, forwarded funds to the offender. In one case,...

Woman Suffers Burns On UWindsor Campus

Police and fire are investigating after a woman suffered severe burns on the University of Windsor campus Tuesday. It happened just after 12pm at the Odette School of Business. Police say a...

UWindsor President Issues Statement After Odette Fire

The president of the University of Windsor has issued a statement after a fire on Tuesday at the Odette School of Business.  That fire sent two people to hospital. His statement...

UPDATED: Industrial Building Fire In Tecumseh

Last updated: Sunday March 18th, 2:07pm Tecumseh Fire crews were called to an industrial building fire in the 3900 block of Delduca Thursday morning. First arriving units reported heavy black smoke coming...

Windsor Police To Offer Online Auctions

Windsor Police are now offering online bidding for various lost or stolen items that have never been claimed. In the past, recovered property accumulated in the police property and evidence room...

Windsor Woman Killed In Wallaceburg Crash

A 19-year-old Windsor woman was killed in a crash in Wallaceburg. Chatham-Kent police say the single vehicle crash happened around 2am on Kimball Road. They say that the vehicle was travelling southbound...

