The KFC on Wyandotte Street West is about to undergo a face lift.
The plan calls for a total renovation and a new 711.5 square foot addition on the front of...
(L to R): Aline, Diane
Sisters Aline Khoury of Leamington and Diane Khoury of Windsor recently won $100,000 with Instant Boom Multiplier.
“We like to play INSTANT tickets together,” shared Diane, while...
Parsons Inc. of Markham has been selected as the Owner’s Engineer for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.
The $61 million contract is the first contract that the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority...
Lakeshore Handout
148 single detached residential homes are coming to Lakeshore.
Town Council approved the plan Tuesday night that would see the homes built-in the River Ridge subdivision.
Council also approved the draft...
Mandarin Restaurant, North America’s largest retail chain operation of Chinese buffet restaurant will open a new 15,000 square foot restaurant this summer at Devonshire Mall.
The opening is part of the...
A new casino is coming to Chatham-Kent.
Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited announced that they plan to build a new “Cascades” branded casino on land it is acquiring from Brad-Lea Meadows...
CenterLine Windsor, Farrow, Red Sun Farms and Electrozad Supply have been named Canada’s best managed companies.
Farrow also received Canada’s best managed companies platinum designation for the third time.
Now in its 25th year, Canada’s...
McDelivery with Uber Eats has arrived in Windsor and now people in select locations can order McDonald’s menu items right to them when they want it, where they want it...
