ClearNow
0 °C
32 °F
ClearSun
3 °C
39 °F		ClearMon
2 °C
35 °F		SnowTue
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday March 4th, 2018

Posted at 2:45pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Fatal Leamington Crash Under Investigation

Last updated: Sunday March 4th, 2:44pm A fatal two-vehicle crash in Leamington is under investigation. According to the OPP, it happened around 11pm on February 25th, 2018 on Talbot Road East east...

Windsor Police To Take Over Amherstburg Police

Last updated: Sunday March 4th, 2:44pm Amherstburg town council has voted for Windsor to take over police service in the town. Mayor DiCarlo, and Councillors Fryer and Meloche voted in favor, while...

Opening Soon: Winners In Leamington

File photo Winners is coming to Leamington, The new store  takes over part of the space that was once Zellers. It is set to open on Tuesday, March 13th at...

Woman Killed In Crash Identified

OPP have identified the woman killed in a two vehicle crash early late Sunday night. Lora Perciballi, age 41 of Leamington died when her vehicle was involved in the crash on...

March Hedley Show At Caesars Windsor Cancelled

The Hedley concert scheduled for Sunday, March 11th in The Colosseum has been cancelled. “Hedley will not be performing at Caesars Windsor on March 11, 2018. We will not be making...

Police Identify Deceased Woman Pulled From The Detroit River

Windsor Police have identified the woman pulled from the Detroit River on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018. At the time there was no identification found on her and police were asking for...

Lowe’s To Open In Former East Windsor Rona Store

The vacant Rona store in East Windsor is set to have a new tenant. Lowe’s Home Improvement has submitted a site plan to Windsor city hall that will see them open...

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook