World-renowned Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is on an extensive North American tour, performing at The Colosseum on Sunday, May 28th at 8pm.

O’Donnell burst into superstardom in the U.S. in 2002 with his first ever PBS special – The Daniel O’Donnell Show. It began a special relationship between Daniel and PBS and since then has recorded 12 more specials, with ‘Stand Beside Me’ being his 13th one in 2013. A consummate entertainer and one of the most fan-friendly artists on tour, O’Donnell performs an eclectic playlist as well as Irish favourites. His comedy and story-telling have endeared fans throughout the world.

O’Donnell made record-breaking chart history by becoming the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29 year span. Along with this, O’Donnell makes regular appearances in the Billboard World Music Chart.

In total, O’Donnell has now reached the UK Artist Albums Chart with more than 35 albums and has now amassed 30 Top 30 albums over the course of his career. Over his long and successful career, he has received many accolades including an honorary MBE from Queen Elizabeth, an appearance on Top of the Pops and multiple Entertainer of the Year/Person of the Year Awards in Ireland and the UK.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and online at 10am on Friday, March 10th, 2018.