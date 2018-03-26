St. Clair College baseball is returning to Lacasse Park in Tecumseh this summer.

The St. Clair Green Giants will kick off the 2018 baseball on June 9th, 2018 and will play 21 home games throughout the summer months. Tickets again this year ware $7 with children under 5-years-old getting in free.

The college has applied to the town to set up a licensed area within the ball diamond area in Lacasse Park to sell and serve alcoholic beverages for consumption by patrons attending the games.

The college did the same thing in the 2017 season with no reported issues.

Town Council will be asked to give final approval for the licensed area at their meeting on March 27th.