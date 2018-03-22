The City of Windsor begin the process of creating a sewer master plan, and along with that comes the new website, weatheringthestorm.ca.

The sewer master plan is a key element of the 8-point plan released by Mayor Drew Dilkens late last year in response to the significant rainfall events in 2016 and 2017 that resulted in flooding in and around the homes of thousands of Windsor residents. The plan will confirm the areas that are vulnerable to flooding, identify reasons for the flooding, generate and evaluate short and long-term alternative solutions, and develop a long-range implementation strategy to manage flooding in the City.

The new website will provide updated information on the progress of the sewer master plan, as well as dates and locations for public information centres that will be held to gather information and update residents on the process and to outline opportunities for individuals to become more closely involved in the development of the plan.

Consultation and development of the plan will be a two-year process giving individuals many opportunities to join the discussion and share their stories.