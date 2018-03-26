Charges have been laid after an assault on Saturday, March 24th, 2018.

Police say it happened just after 3am at a residence located in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue.

They say that when officers arrived at the address, a 51-year-old male victim was being treated by EMS.

Investigation revealed that the male victim had recently arrived by vehicle at the involved residence in the company of an adult female. A 43-year-old male then exited the residence and an argument ensued between the parties.

The argument turned physical, with the 43-year-old male assaulting both the female and the 51-year-old male.

The 43-year-old adult male was arrested without incident.

The involved adult female was not injured.

Investigators believe that the injuries sustained by the male victim were the result of a physical assault.

The 43-year-old male old from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and assault.