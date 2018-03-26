ClearNow
7 °C
45 °F
Partly CloudyMon
11 °C
51 °F		RainTue
11 °C
51 °F		OvercastWed
10 °C
50 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday March 26th, 2018

Posted at 10:40am

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Charges have been laid after an assault on Saturday, March 24th, 2018.
Police say it happened just after 3am at a residence located in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue.
They say that when officers arrived at the address,  a 51-year-old male victim was being treated by EMS.
Investigation revealed that the male victim had recently arrived by vehicle at the involved residence in the company of an adult female. A 43-year-old male then exited the residence and an argument ensued between the parties.
The argument turned physical, with the 43-year-old male assaulting both the female and the 51-year-old male.
The 43-year-old adult male was arrested without incident.
The involved adult female was not injured.
Investigators believe that the injuries sustained by the male victim were the result of a physical assault.
The 43-year-old male old from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.