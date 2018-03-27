A Windsor man is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault.

Police say that on Sunday, March 25th, 2018 a 17-year-old female victim reported that she recently met an adult male at a restaurant in the downtown area.

The male advised he was a photographer and discussed his website.

On Sunday the female met the male again at a restaurant in the downtown area.

At approximately 7:30pm the pair walked into the east alley in the 600 block of Goyeau Avenue.

The female reported that she was then sexually assaulted. Following the assault, the male left the scene on foot.

Patrick Law, a 38-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault.