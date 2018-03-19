The Saturday marks the annual Earth Hour. Millions of people around planet earth will join together for an hour to celebrate our individual and collective power to protect the world in which we live.

This year, the public is invited to celebrate with “Earth Hour: Live and Unplugged” featuring music and dancing, cardio fitness, science and energy at Charles Clark Square.

The event kicks off at 8pm and at 8:30pm, all non-essential lighting will be turned off and power consumption will be reduced until Earth Hour ends at 9:30pm.

Activities will include: