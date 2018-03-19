Partly CloudyNow
Monday March 19th, 2018

Posted at 9:51am

Earth Hour 2017 ( Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca)

The Saturday marks the annual Earth Hour. Millions of people around planet earth will join together for an hour to celebrate our individual and collective power to protect the world in which we live.

This year, the public is invited to celebrate with “Earth Hour: Live and Unplugged” featuring music and dancing, cardio fitness, science and energy at Charles Clark Square.

The event kicks off at 8pm and at 8:30pm, all non-essential lighting will be turned off and power consumption will be reduced until Earth Hour ends at 9:30pm.

Activities will include:

  • Dance to the music of Stiletto Fire Acoustic Duo
  • Join a POUND Cardio Jam Session with Sue Sanity Fitness
  • Witness a Mad Science Experiment
  • Take the Earth Hour pledge
  • Generate electricity with a kinetic bicycle
  • Interactive art demonstrations courtesy of U of W School of Arts
  • Check out an Electric Vehicle, courtesy of WEEVA (Windsor Essex Electric Vehicles Association)
  • Shake hands with Spiderman
  • 400 people will take home a gift of light
  • Something sweet to eat available at The Hub
  • Learn more about cycling with the City Cyclery

 

