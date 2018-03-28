Police are warning the public about the dangers of selling a vehicle after a man had his car stolen while a suspect was posing as a buyer.

On Friday March 2nd, officers began an investigation of a Nissan Altima that had been stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Giles Boulevard West.

The owner had posted the vehicle for sale on the internet, and a suspect male posing as a potential buyer stole the vehicle.

On Monday March 26, a rear licence plate was reported stolen to police in the Town of Harrow.

On Tuesday March 27 officers spotted the stolen vehicle bearing the stolen licence plate being operated in the area of Walker Road and Ducharme Street. Officers were able to view and identify the driver.

In the interest of public safety officers did not initiate a police pursuit.

More officers were called into the area to assist with the investigation.

The stolen vehicle was located, parked and unoccupied, in a parking lot located in the 1900 block of Division Road.

Officers contained the area and soon located the male suspect, who was on foot attempting to leave the parking lot.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Robert Sandwith, a 35 year old male from Windsor, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, and two counts of breach of an undertaking.