Windsor West MP Brian Masse was awarded a CNIB Century of Change Award for his work helping Canada ratify the Marrakesh Treaty, Bill C-11 which amended the Copyright Act to allow for alternate format print materials to be shared with other signatory countries, and for his work over the years with the CNIB as a former Board Member and advocate for Canadians with sight loss.

The award was established by CNIB in honour of our centennial year, the CNIB Century of Change Award commemorates “…remarkable people and their contributions to our organization and community.” (From CNIB). The CNIB Century of Change Awards Program exhibit features a large braille book embossed with the names of our medal winners from coast to coast, and samples of the special tactile medals all winners receive.