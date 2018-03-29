RainNow
Thursday March 29th, 2018

File photo of the Jimaan at the Leamington docks

Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the water in Leamington.

Passersby contacted police just before noon Thursday after observing a person floating in the harbour. The body was recovered from the water and was transported to an area hospital with vital signs absent.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

