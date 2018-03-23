Parts of Windsor’s Black Oak Heritage Park are set re-open March 31st at 8am.

The park along with the adjacent dog park were closed in December 2015 due to construction work on the new bridge plaza and perimeter road which required the closure of Broadway Street.

The dog park will also be open and remain open until the new dog park being built in Malden Park is completed in the coming months.

Over the next week, parks staff will finish prepping the park by removing any hazards along the trail and ensuring wayfaring signage is in place that will help guide users around the approximately two kilometres of trails in the north section of the natural area.

The city stresses that the parking lot entrance at Broadway Street provides the only access to Black Oak Heritage Park. The south section of the park is not for public use and neither is the property owned by the Windsor Port Authority along the park’s western boundary. Any trails seen in these sections are to be avoided, as their use would be in violation of the parks by-law and would also jeopardize the numerous rare and endangered species in the area.

According to Naturalist Karen Cedar, the park’s Black Oak Savanna is one of the largest in Ontario, but it is also one of the most endangered habitats in Canada.

The designated trail is reserved for passive recreational activities only, such as hiking, bird watching, photography and leisurely bike riding.

They city also say that construction at the site of the Canadian Port of Entry for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, adjacent to Black Oak Heritage Park, is underway. Any entry into the construction site is considered trespassing. For your safety and the safety of the workers, please do not enter.

As construction activities continue, temporary closures for Broadway Street and Black Oak Heritage Park will continue.