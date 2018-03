Two local festivals are seeing some money from the Provincial Government as part of the Celebrate Ontario 2018.

A new festival in Amherstburg called the Town of the Odd and Peculiar will receive $23,350. This festival takes place on August 5th to 7th.

The Kingsville Folk Music Festival will receive $37,304. It takes place on the weekend of August 10th to 12th.

In total, 328 festivals all over Ontario are sharing $20 million.