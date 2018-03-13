The University of Windsor is moving forward with plans to renovate the current law building on campus, after plans to move the law school to the Paul Martin Building downtown didn’t work out.

The Universality has issued a request for proposals for a consultant to plan renovations to the Ron W. Ianni Law building at Sunset and University.

The 91,000 square foot building was built in 1970 and features offices, a 188,000 volume law library and 275 seat moot court classroom.

The University is looking to bring the building up to date, add new student common spaces and address the many accessibility issues with the current building layout.

A timeline of when renovations could start has not been released.