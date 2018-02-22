Anne Hammerschmidt spun the big wheel at the OLG prize center in Toronto and won herself $200,000.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for about 20 years,” shared Anne, an 82-year-old retired secretary. “After I played my big spin instant ticket at the store and saw that I was a winner, I was very excited.”

But it wasn’t until Anne validated her ticket that she learned that she had won a top prize – and the chance to travel to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to spin the big spin wheel. “I was very happy,” smiled Anne. “What an opportunity!”

Anne plans to upgrade her living space with her new-found fortune. “I’ll be able to move into a two-bedroom apartment – it will be nice to have some more space,” shared Anne. “I’ll also be sharing some of my prize with my loved ones. This win makes life a whole lot easier for me”

The winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Cigar Shop on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor.