The snow emergency in Windsor will continue.

Twenty three city and contractor snow plow trucks in addition to 45 pieces of heavy equipment machinery, expect to have one entire pass of the residential streets completed later this afternoon.

Main routes are in good condition, and the city says most side streets have received attention. They say however Windsor does not plow right down to bare pavement, so some snow will remain until warmer temperatures and salt have a chance to work.

Municipal parking lots remain open free of charge, so residents can move vehicles off the street, and this will continue until the snow emergency is lifted.

Calls to 311 about roads that haven’t been plowed are discouraged until Tuesday, as crews have not yet completed their entire city run.

The city says streets that have had a plow pass through will not be seeing another pass to clear off snow that may have piled alongside parked cars.

The city says plowing costs $20,000 dollars per hour, not including salting.