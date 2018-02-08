Alexander Peji has won a top prize of $1,000 a week for life with Instant Cash For Life (game #1173).

“I play the lottery often,” shared Alexander, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I play Instant Cash For Life, Instant Crossword, Instant Bingo, Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max.”

Alexander received his ticket from his grandmother as a birthday gift and played it a few days before his birthday. “I saw the third ‘LIFE’ and I was in shock,” he said. “I scanned the ticket using the OLG Lottery App and it said, ‘Big Winner’!”

The 32-year-old couldn’t wait to share the news about his big win with his parents and grandmother. “I thanked my grandmother for the greatest birthday present ever,” he said. “She was shocked and surprised. My parents couldn’t believe it!”

Alexander will his winnings to help some family members, save for his future and purchase a rental property.

The winning ticket was purchased at Midway Convenience on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.