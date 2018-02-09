Last updated: Friday February 9th, 4:30pm

Snow continues to fall in Windsor and Essex County this Friday, February 9th, and many businesses have closed. We’ve started compling a list of places that are closed and are noting a few places and services that are still running.

Know of a business or event that should be listed? Email us at [email protected].

What’s Closed/Cancelled

All school buses are cancelled

St. Clair College classes are cancelled after 4pm

Charles Clark Square

All morning flights to Pelee Island have been cancelled due to weather

Nancy Johns Gallery

The Arts Council Windsor & Region

Bounce Hair Boutique

Timeless Treasures

Cow Sang Row Studio

The Olde Walkerville Theatre

Ten Thousand Villages in Walkerville

Carrots n’ Dates

The Urban Art Market

Life After Fifty: Due to the weather today, we have cancelled the following programs for February 9th, 2018. East Side Centre: Mile At A Time, Mahjong, Scrabble, LAF Fitness and Yoga West Side Centre: Wii Bowling, Ceramics, and Line Dancing (Beginner and Intermediate)

From Tecumseh: WDS has just advised that due to inclement weather recycle collection is delayed. If yours is not collected today, please bring in and it will be picked up with the next collection day. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Amherstburg Community Services Meals on wheels, seniors luncheon, and CareLink/St Clair College student shuttle services are cancelled today.

UWindsor School of Creative Arts Presents recital by Travis Scott, Tuba and Euphonium has been RESCHEDULED to next Friday, February 16, 7:30 pm at the School of Creative Arts. All online ticket purchases will be honoured on the 16th.

Classic Bingo IV is closed until Saturday

The Women’s Club for Fitness and Wellness, located at 1606 Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh, will close early today at 5pm.

What’s Open