The death of a Windsor man over the weekend is now being called a homicide.

Police say it was around 4am on Sunday, February 18th, 2018 that they were called to a residence located in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road.

Officers located a deceased male in the home, and evidence at the scene led officers to believe the death may be suspicious.

As a result of an autopsy on Monday, investigators have classified the death now as a homicide.

The deceased male has been identified as Leonard Damm, a 73-year-old male from Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.