Windsor Police have identified the person found dead in the alley in the 900 block of Church Street on Thursday.
He has been identified as Chance Gauthier, a 16-year-old from Windsor. He was known to frequent downtown Windsor.
Witnesses have reported hearing a possible gunshot in the early morning hours of February 14th, 2018.
Investigation has determined that the cause of death was from a gunshot wound.
No weapon has been recovered.
Officers have conducted an extensive canvass of the 900 block of Church Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Comment With Facebook