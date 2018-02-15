FogNow
7 °C
45 °F
FogThu
5 °C
42 °F		Partly CloudyFri
-1 °C
31 °F		Mostly CloudySat
2 °C
35 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday February 15th, 2018

Posted at 4:30pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police have identified the person found dead in the alley in the 900 block of Church Street on Thursday.

He has been identified as Chance Gauthier, a 16-year-old from Windsor. He was known to frequent downtown Windsor.

Witnesses have reported hearing a possible gunshot in the early morning hours of February 14th, 2018.

Investigation has determined that the cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

No weapon has been recovered.

Officers have conducted an extensive canvass of the 900 block of Church Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.