Windsor Police have identified the person found dead in the alley in the 900 block of Church Street on Thursday.

He has been identified as Chance Gauthier, a 16-year-old from Windsor. He was known to frequent downtown Windsor.

Witnesses have reported hearing a possible gunshot in the early morning hours of February 14th, 2018.

Investigation has determined that the cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

No weapon has been recovered.

Officers have conducted an extensive canvass of the 900 block of Church Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.