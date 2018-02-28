There is a new way to get food to your door in Windsor.

Uber Canada announced on Wednesday that Windsor will be one of ten communities in Ontario to launch their Uber Eats service. In all, 13 Canadian communities will launch the service today.

“Launching Uber Eats in 13 new markets means that even more Canadians can get the food they want delivered to them at Uber speed,” said Dan Park, General Manager, Uber Eats Canada. “With a selection of local and national favourites, Uber Eats offers a fun and easy way to access a wide array of food options. Your favourite sushi roll, bacon cheeseburger, kale salad and more are all conveniently available in one place and delivered fast and fresh.”

To use Uber Eats just download the app or head to www.ubereats.com. From there you input your address, and browse both local restaurants and national brands or search by cuisine type and place your order.

You can have it delivered right away or schedule your order to arrive whenever is most convenient for you. In addition, you can get live updates as your order is prepared and delivered to you.