Windsor Police have arrested two people following a methamphetamine bust.

On Thursday February 8th, officers working an investigation located two suspects in a vehicle in the area of Sierra Street and Columbia Avenue.

One had outstanding warrants and both were wanted in relation to an investigation for breach of recognizance and failing to remain in residence at all times.

Officers stopped the vehicle and placed them under arrest without incident. Police say both suspects were found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Police seized 10.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 5.2 grams of marijuana.

Jason Burkoski, a 43 year old male from Windsor, and Jackie Burkoski, a 46 year old male from Windsor, are each facing charges.